BSH Radio #386: Was Chuck Fletcher right? LOL no

The Flyers have won 6 of 7 and 8 of 12, and neither Bill nor Steph nor Charlie can fully wrap their minds around it, let alone pin down any single feeling regarding this sudden turnaround in the Orange and Black’s play and results.

From potential Ivan Provorov and Travis Konecny trades, to assessing Sam Ersson and even discussing Bobby Brink’s eventual call-up, the gang tries to nail down everything regarding a suddenly interesting hockey team on Broad Street.

Everybody is so confused, the question is even asked “was Chuck Fletcher right?”

Dear god, what is going on?