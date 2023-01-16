Monday Morning Fly By: How are they doing this?

*We all know the head coach of our Philadelphia Flyers, John Tortorella, speaks his mind without a care in the world. But to kick off the weekend, he really wanted to express how little he cared what people thought about him taking the iPads away from the bench. [BSH]

*With no iPads in sight, Travis Konecny is still doing wonders for this team. [NBC Sports]

*The Flyers just pulled off a two-game sweep of the Washington Capitals and they were not empty wins. While the standings might differ, there is still some progress shown in these polarizing victories. [BSH]

*Cam York is getting a vastly different experience with the Flyers this season compared to last season’s tragic stretch of games. [Inquirer]

*Elsewhere, Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner just filed for bankruptcy due to his purchase of an exotic snake farm. Just to start off this year with some insane and bonkers hockey-related story. [Yahoo Sports]

*Long-time Vancouver Canucks enforcer Gino Odjick sadly passed away on Sunday at the age of 52. [Sportsnet]

*Some bold predictions for the rest of the 2022-23 season, including Connor McDavid hitting a certain point total and a prediction that no coaches will be fired. [ESPN]

*And finally, catch up all the Flyers stuff with a new edition of the BSH Weekly Power Rankings. [BSH]