Flyers at Bruins: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and discussion

Afternoon hockey!

By Kurt R.
NHL: NOV 17 Flyers at Bruins Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins

Game 44 of 82

1:00 p.m. ET

Enemy Lines: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Pre-Game Reading/Listening:

How to Watch and Listen:

  • On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia Flyers (lines assumed to be the same as Saturday):

James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Owen Tippett

Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny

Kevin Hayes - Scott Laughton - Wade Allison

Nic Deslauriers - Patrick Brown - Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov - Cam York

Travis Sanheim - Tony DeAngelo

Nick Seeler - Rasmus Ristolainen

Starter: Carter Hart

Backup: Samuel Ersson

Boston Bruins (lines from Saturday via Scott McLaughlin):

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall - David Krejci - Craig Smith

Pavel Zacha - Charlie Coyle - Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - A.J. Greer

Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Starter: Jeremy Swayman (starting goalie unconfirmed at this time)

Backup: Linus Ullmark

More From Broad Street Hockey

