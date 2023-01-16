Flyers at Bruins: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and discussion

Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins
Game 44 of 82
1:00 p.m. ET
Enemy Lines: Stanley Cup of Chowder
Pre-Game Reading/Listening:
- Today’s game preview.
- Are the Flyers ... getting better?
- Power Rankings! In which we discuss Doug Pederson, of course.
How to Watch and Listen:
- On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia
- On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia Flyers (lines assumed to be the same as Saturday):
James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Owen Tippett
Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny
Kevin Hayes - Scott Laughton - Wade Allison
Nic Deslauriers - Patrick Brown - Zack MacEwen
Ivan Provorov - Cam York
Travis Sanheim - Tony DeAngelo
Nick Seeler - Rasmus Ristolainen
Starter: Carter Hart
Backup: Samuel Ersson
Boston Bruins (lines from Saturday via Scott McLaughlin):
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall - David Krejci - Craig Smith
Pavel Zacha - Charlie Coyle - Trent Frederic
Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - A.J. Greer
Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton
Starter: Jeremy Swayman (starting goalie unconfirmed at this time)
Backup: Linus Ullmark
