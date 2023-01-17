Tuesday Morning Fly By: Back to normal

*Well, the Flyers’ winning streak was nice while it lasted. It came to a pretty ugly end yesterday in Boston. Relive it if you must. [BSH]

*And that loss sure was a reality check, we’ll tell you that much. [The Athletic]

*You heard it here first folks: Danny Briere and Travis Konecny love analytics. [Inquirer]

*Who wants to see the playoff format get an upgrade? We’re asking nicely for it. [TSN]

*The league-wide rumor mill is heating up, folks! Talking coaching changes, trade markets, the whole nine yards. [Sportsnet]

*It sure looks like the Sens’s sale is progressing. [TSN]

*Here’s a sentence you probably weren’t expecting to read: our old pal Martin Jones is the NHL’s first star of the week. [Kraken]

*”It’s a retool, [Canucks fans].” Or, the Canucks really are out here just being the Flyers (Western Canada edition). [The Athletic]

*Hey look! A fun young player signed a nice extension. Matt Boldy’s staying in Minnesota for the long term. [Hockey Wilderness]