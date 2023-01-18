Wednesday Morning Fly By: Stay frosty

*Highlight of last night’s win over the Ducks (who are stinky)? Easy answer: that Morgan Frost between-the-legs roof daddy goal he scored near the end of the second period. A beauty. RECAP! [BSH]

*Lowlight? Ivan Provorov. And not just because he’s bad at his job this time! [BSH]

*It was Pride Night at the Farg last night and Scott Laughton and James van Riemsdyk used the opportunity to give some kids a little bit of fun. [NHL.com]

*Last night against the Duck was another one of these games that makes the Flyers look Not That bad, but that’s only because the Ducks are equally awful. Monday night against the Bruins, things were a bit different. And it wasn’t just because the Bruins are that good. [BSH]

*Let’s take a look at the best players under the age of 23, shall we? Surely the Flyers have some. [The Athletic]

*Looks like you can add Ron Hextall to the list of former members of the Flyers organization that are doing better in their new positions. [Pensburgh]

*Are you voting for All-Star Game participants? If you’re considering it, here’s some stuff just for you. [The Hockey News]

*And finally, a new 32 Thoughts! Are any of these thoughts about the Flyers? No not really, but they’re interesting any way. [Sportsnet]