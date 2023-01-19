Thursday Morning Fly By: Everyday there is a main character

*Apparently no one told the Flyers that the goal is to never be the main character. Ever. Yesterday there was nothing, literally nothing else, outside of the Ivan Provorov drama. All of the unnecessary drama. All this because buddy didn’t want to wear a shirt for 15 minutes. [BSH]

*The shirt, you see, had colors on it. On the back. He didn’t want to wear the shirt, like the rest of his team did. [NBC Sports Philly]

*And in the end, it’s crappy for all of us. It’s a bad look for the organization, it’s another giant stain on the reputation of a guy they’re trying to trade, it makes a large swath of hockey fan feel bad, and it cast a big dark shadow over the very nice work done by Scott Laughton and James van Riemsdyk. None of this had to be this way. [BSH]

*The You Can Play folks are, understandably, pretty disappointed that a team’s Pride Night turned out like this. [ESPN]

*As usual, Charlie takes on this are flawless. He’s the best in the business for a reason, folks. [The Athletic]

*And finally, let’s finish this up on a high note: Sam Ersson. 5-0-0 Sam Ersson who had himself another outstanding game that no one is talking about because Ivan Provorov is a dick. So let’s talk a bit about Sam Ersson, shall we? [Flyers]