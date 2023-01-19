 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyperbole: Pride and Provorov

Hockey should be for everyone.

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
Steve and Ryan address Ivan Provorov’s decision not to participate in warm-ups and have to wear the Philadelphia Flyers Pride Night jerseys. The guys also discuss the frustration of the team’s recent success, Samuel Ersson’s solid play in net, and John Tortorella’s feud with tablets.


