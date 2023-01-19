Flyperbole: Pride and Provorov

Steve and Ryan address Ivan Provorov’s decision not to participate in warm-ups and have to wear the Philadelphia Flyers Pride Night jerseys. The guys also discuss the frustration of the team’s recent success, Samuel Ersson’s solid play in net, and John Tortorella’s feud with tablets.



