Flyers vs. Blackhawks: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and discussion

You thought you’ve been watching a bad hockey team? Well ... maybe you’re right. But THIS is a bad hockey team.

By Kurt R.
Chicago Blackhawks v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Game 46 of 82

1:00 p.m. ET

Enemy Lines: Second City Hockey

Pre-Game Reading/Listening:

How to Watch and Listen:

  • On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • On radio via 93.3 WMMR

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia Flyers (lines assumed to be the same as Tuesday):

James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Owen Tippett

Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny

Kevin Hayes - Scott Laughton - Wade Allison

Nic Deslauriers - Patrick Brown - Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov - Cam York

Travis Sanheim - Tony DeAngelo

Nick Seeler - Rasmus Ristolainen

Starter: Carter Hart

Backup: Samuel Ersson

Chicago Blackhawks (via Ben Pope):

Tyler Johnson - Max Domi - Patrick Kane

Phillip Kurashev - Jonathan Toews - Taylor Raddysh

Jason Dickinson - Sam Lafferty - Andreas Athanasiou

Colin Blackwell - Mackenzie Entwistle - Reese Johnson

Jake McCabe - Seth Jones

Jack Johnson - Connor Murphy

Caleb Jones - Ian Mitchell

Starter: Petr Mrazek

Backup: Jaxson Stauber

