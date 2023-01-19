Flyers vs. Blackhawks: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and discussion

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Game 46 of 82
1:00 p.m. ET
Enemy Lines: Second City Hockey
Pre-Game Reading/Listening:
- Today’s game preview.
- Navigating how to feel about the Flyers’ pride night after what happened with Ivan Provorov, and with everyone else there.
- Imagine, if you will: the Flyers, but in a good lineup. Does it look like this?
How to Watch and Listen:
- On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia
- On radio via 93.3 WMMR
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia Flyers (lines assumed to be the same as Tuesday):
James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Owen Tippett
Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny
Kevin Hayes - Scott Laughton - Wade Allison
Nic Deslauriers - Patrick Brown - Zack MacEwen
Ivan Provorov - Cam York
Travis Sanheim - Tony DeAngelo
Nick Seeler - Rasmus Ristolainen
Starter: Carter Hart
Backup: Samuel Ersson
Chicago Blackhawks (via Ben Pope):
Tyler Johnson - Max Domi - Patrick Kane
Phillip Kurashev - Jonathan Toews - Taylor Raddysh
Jason Dickinson - Sam Lafferty - Andreas Athanasiou
Colin Blackwell - Mackenzie Entwistle - Reese Johnson
Jake McCabe - Seth Jones
Jack Johnson - Connor Murphy
Caleb Jones - Ian Mitchell
Starter: Petr Mrazek
Backup: Jaxson Stauber
