Preview: Flyers after dark returns for a match against the Anaheim Ducks

It’s the first Flyers game of 2023 as the team finishes up their trip out west with a match against the Anaheim Ducks, a team that is (somehow) worse than the Flyers despite having one of the most exciting young players in the league. For those of you here for tank watch, a regulation win by the Ducks would help the Flyers bottom out in the standings, but don’t get your hopes up: the Ducks have a whopping three (3) regulation wins this season and are last place in the Pacific Division.

The Flyers, on the other hand, have won their last two against the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings. A win tonight against the Ducks would make it a three game winning streak, which would be a hell of a way to start the year.

Players to Watch

The Flyers Goaltender

At the time of this writing, it’s unclear who’s going to get the start in Anaheim. Hart entered concussion protocol after taking a hit in the Flyers 6-5 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes just before Christmas, and while he is on the road trip, it’s still up in the air whether he’s good to go or not. Samuel Ersson has started the last two games—both wins for the rookie netminder—so Torts may call on him again tonight. Felix Sandström could also get the start, giving Ersson a break. Or maybe the starting goalie could be...you? Hey, it’s just that type of season.

Owen Tippett

Owen Tippett was absolutely flying during the match against the Kings: he netted a goal and an assist and seemed to be involved in every play whenever he was on the ice. Tippett had the same stat line in the Sharks game too—one goal, one assist. The Flyers desperately need players with the ability to generate offense, and Tippett has been delivering recently; the question is whether he can do it consistently, so keep an eye on him tonight. Honorable mention goes to his linemate, Morgan Frost, who’s been on a tear the last few weeks as well but has been quiet the past two games.

Trevor Zegras

Look, he may be on the opposing team, but come on: Zegras is one of the most electric players in the NHL right now. Add in a bad Flyers defense and there’s certainly an opportunity for him to score some sort of highlight reel goal. It also provides a glimpse at the kind of talent and skill the Flyers could acquire if they were to draft high, which remains to be seen.

Game Info

It’s a late one tonight folks, with puck drop at 10 PM EST on NBCSP+—plenty of time to take a nap after the Winter Classic to get ready to watch a couple bottom-feeder teams duke it out on the west coast.