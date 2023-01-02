Monday Morning Fly By: Welcome to the new year Flyers

*It’s Winter Classic Day! Because why have this marquee event on New Year’s Day, which is a Sunday, when you can have it on January 2nd. A Monday. Hopefully you can enjoy it!

*Anyhoo, these idiot Flyers decided that this is the year that the Disney On Ice trip would be something other than a disaster, as they closed out the year with a win over the Kings. It was a particularly good game for Owen Tippett. [NBC Sports Philly]

*It’s also been a good trip for Samuel Ersson, who finally got his first NHL win. [Inquirer]

*Also really good right now? Travis Konecny. If you’re sensing a theme it’s because there is one: things are good right now? Well like, relatively good. Anyway TK has been bringing it. [BSH]

*The Flyers’ defensive corps has been contributing to the recent winning ways, too. [Inquirer]

*Going back to the Sharks game last week, it served to highlight the state of these organizations that are, in a lot of ways, running parallel. [BSH]

*Now that the page has turned to 2023, here are a few things to wish for for the Flyers in the second half of the season. [Inquirer]

*Charlie did a mailbag! [The Athletic]

*Sometimes it is fun to just revel in the randomness of this sport and this team and life generally, don’t you think? [BSH]

*If you’re feeling wistful, please enjoy the Senators fans celebrating Claude Giroux, who has been excellent for them. [Silver Seven Sens]

*And finally, new BSH Power Rankings! The best thing about Sunday, if you ask us. [BSH]