Flyers at Ducks: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers at Anaheim Ducks
Game 38 of 82
10:00 p.m. ET
Pre-Game Reading/Listening:
- Today’s game preview.
- In case you need further enabling while watching the Flyers...
- It’s the New Year. Maybe you have some resolutions. Maybe the Flyers do? Perhaps they should.
How to Watch and Listen:
- On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
- On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia Flyers (via Olivia Reiner):
James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Owen Tippett
Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny
Kevin Hayes - Scott Laughton - Wade Allison
Nic Deslauriers - Patrick Brown - Zack MacEwen
Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen
Travis Sanheim - Tony DeAngelo
Cam York - Justin Braun
Starter: Samuel Ersson
Backup: Felix Sandström
Anaheim Ducks (lines from previous game via Daily Faceoff):
Adam Henrique - Trevor Zegras - Troy Terry
Maxime Comtois - Ryan Strome - Jakob Silfverberg
Frank Vatrano - Mason McTavish - Brett Leason
Colton White - Sam Carrick - Jayson Megna
Cam Fowler - Dmitry Kulikov
Simon Benoit - John Klingberg
Urho Vaakanainen - Kevin Shattenkirk
Starter: John Gibson
Backup: Anthony Stolarz
