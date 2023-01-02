 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyers at Ducks: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

The Flyers sweeping the California road trip this season of all seasons would admittedly be kinda funny.

By Kurt R.
New York Rangers v Anaheim Ducks Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers at Anaheim Ducks

Game 38 of 82

10:00 p.m. ET

Pre-Game Reading/Listening:

How to Watch and Listen:

  • On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
  • On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia Flyers (via Olivia Reiner):

James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Owen Tippett

Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny

Kevin Hayes - Scott Laughton - Wade Allison

Nic Deslauriers - Patrick Brown - Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen

Travis Sanheim - Tony DeAngelo

Cam York - Justin Braun

Starter: Samuel Ersson

Backup: Felix Sandström

Anaheim Ducks (lines from previous game via Daily Faceoff):

Adam Henrique - Trevor Zegras - Troy Terry

Maxime Comtois - Ryan Strome - Jakob Silfverberg

Frank Vatrano - Mason McTavish - Brett Leason

Colton White - Sam Carrick - Jayson Megna

Cam Fowler - Dmitry Kulikov

Simon Benoit - John Klingberg

Urho Vaakanainen - Kevin Shattenkirk

Starter: John Gibson

Backup: Anthony Stolarz

