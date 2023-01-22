The BSH Weekly Power Rankings, Oops! All Good Stuff edition

After a week filled with a lot of negativity and some big wins for homophobia and large corporations, this week’s power rankings is a Top Five only. Let’s let the Bottom Five be implied this week.

TOP FIVE

1. The BSH Community

I first started reading this very website when I was in college over a decade ago. For me and for a lot of other people, it’s the go-to place on the interwebs for Flyers discussion, news, analysis, and schedules. BSH took a body blow this week, but you can’t hit a Philadelphian and not expect them to get back up. For now, the biggest win of the week goes to the community coming out to share stories and memories across comment sections and elsewhere on the internet, not to mention the people who have built it for us.

2. Scott Laughton and James van Riemsdyk

These two locker room leaders have been vocal supporters of human rights, especially in hockey, for most of their careers—this week’s Pride Night at the Wells Fargo Center was no different. Together they have worked with different local LGBTQ+ organizations to host different members of the community at every single home game so far this year; they have hosted youths at pre-game skates and practices; and on Tuesday night they met with, spoke to, and hung out with more than 50 community members and 10 organizations to do their damndest to show that Hockey can be For Everyone, even if it currently isn’t.

3. The Philadelphia Eagles

Hit ‘em low, hit ‘em high, and watch our Eagles fly. Fly, Eagles, fly, on the road to victory. NFC Championship game, here we come.

4. Hat tricks

Kevin Hayes notched his first career hatty on the aforementioned Tuesday night, scoring a power play goal in the first, an even strength in the third, and an empty netter to top the game off. This just a few days after Travis Konecny’s hat trick propelled the Flyers to a win over the Washington Capitals. Hat tricks are so hot right now.

5. This Gritty bit

only the real ones know pic.twitter.com/goTzPtijBg — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) January 20, 2023

Honorable mentions to: this week’s Abbott Elementary; this Ukrainian national men’s hockey team; the return of boygenius; our oft-forgotten neighbor, Delaware; Jessica Pegula; just the idea of SS Rajamouli making a $200-million Hollywood blockbuster; and the Philadelphia Eagles again.