 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The BSH Weekly Power Rankings, Oops! All Good Stuff edition

Let’s take a look at what’s topping the charts across a tumultuous week in the BSH-verse.

By Matt Conte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Carolina Hurricanes v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

After a week filled with a lot of negativity and some big wins for homophobia and large corporations, this week’s power rankings is a Top Five only. Let’s let the Bottom Five be implied this week.

TOP FIVE

1. The BSH Community

I first started reading this very website when I was in college over a decade ago. For me and for a lot of other people, it’s the go-to place on the interwebs for Flyers discussion, news, analysis, and schedules. BSH took a body blow this week, but you can’t hit a Philadelphian and not expect them to get back up. For now, the biggest win of the week goes to the community coming out to share stories and memories across comment sections and elsewhere on the internet, not to mention the people who have built it for us.

NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Philadelphia Flyers Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2. Scott Laughton and James van Riemsdyk

These two locker room leaders have been vocal supporters of human rights, especially in hockey, for most of their careers—this week’s Pride Night at the Wells Fargo Center was no different. Together they have worked with different local LGBTQ+ organizations to host different members of the community at every single home game so far this year; they have hosted youths at pre-game skates and practices; and on Tuesday night they met with, spoke to, and hung out with more than 50 community members and 10 organizations to do their damndest to show that Hockey can be For Everyone, even if it currently isn’t.

New Jersey Devils v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

3. The Philadelphia Eagles

Hit ‘em low, hit ‘em high, and watch our Eagles fly. Fly, Eagles, fly, on the road to victory. NFC Championship game, here we come.

NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

4. Hat tricks

Kevin Hayes notched his first career hatty on the aforementioned Tuesday night, scoring a power play goal in the first, an even strength in the third, and an empty netter to top the game off. This just a few days after Travis Konecny’s hat trick propelled the Flyers to a win over the Washington Capitals. Hat tricks are so hot right now.

Anaheim Ducks v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

5. This Gritty bit

Honorable mentions to: this week’s Abbott Elementary; this Ukrainian national men’s hockey team; the return of boygenius; our oft-forgotten neighbor, Delaware; Jessica Pegula; just the idea of SS Rajamouli making a $200-million Hollywood blockbuster; and the Philadelphia Eagles again.

More From Broad Street Hockey

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Broad Street Hockey Weekly Roundup newsletter!

A weekly roundup of Philadelphia Flyers news from Broad Street Hockey