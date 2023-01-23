Monday Morning Fly By: And so it is...

*Let’s lead off with the big news over the weekend, in case you missed it: Vox Media decided to kill just about the entire NHL vertical on Friday afternoon. Or, that’s when they told us. Technically we are here until the end of February. Technically. I’m not sure what happens after that. We’ll be keeping you all updated, for sure. [BSH]

*The boys took down the Detroit Red Wings Saturday night, thanks mostly to another stellar performance by Carter Hart. They seem determined to continue winning games, it seems. [NBC Sports Philly]

*And then last night the Jets flew into town (get it), and the Flyers lost which, honestly, good for them. Needed that. [Sportsnet]

*They lost to the Blackhawks last week too. Just remember that one when the team tries to pretend it is Actually Good. [The Athletic]

*By going without a named Captain this season, the Flyers’ locker room seems to have organically grown a few bonafide leaders that will, hopefully, guide this team into something resembling a brighter future. [Inquirer]

*If you were busy paying attention to the football this weekend you may have missed that Sam Ersson is gone and Felix Sandstrom is back. He played last night, ICYMI. [NBC Sports Philly]

*The Athletic looked at trade deadline needs for all 32 teams and Charlie, as usual, nailed ours. [The Athletic]

*The Vancouver Canucks are a complete disaster and now Rick Tocchet is their coach. [Inquirer]

*And finally, this week’s BSH Power Ranking! They’re all good this week because we needed the good stuff. [BSH]