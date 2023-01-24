Tuesday Morning Fly By: On that king sh*t

*The Kings are in town tonight, because thrills never cease. The Flyers did themselves a favor by losing to the Jets on Sunday and we shall see what happens to them tonight, but people are starting to notice that they’re well on their way to completely screwing themselves out of a lottery ball. [The Hockey News]

*Really gunning for that Sadness, friends!

Ducks-Jackets is a real we'd-both-rather-lose game with the current system. If we had Gold drafting it'd be an early one you'd mark your calendar for in the race for Bedard. pic.twitter.com/w0qYaIl7FN — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) January 20, 2023

*Anyway, the funnest part of this stupid team right now continues to be the penalty kill. The Power Kill, if you will. [Inquirer]

*The coach (and probably you) would prefer to watch Sam Ersson start some games for the Flyers down the stretch. But here’s why he’s not. [The Athletic]

*In the future, all articles about the Flyers will be written by AI. Because you don’t have to pay AI. So we got ahead of the curve. [BSH]

*Uncle Bob has released his mid-season draft rankings and you’ll be shocked to learn that Connor Bedard still runs away with first overall. [TSN]

*And finally, Charlie is doing another mailbag! They’re the best, so get your questions it. [The Athletic]