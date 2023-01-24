Kings 4, Flyers 3: Tony DeAngelo furious after overtime loss

The Philadelphia Flyers haven’t been quite as hot over the last week as they were at the start of January. After going 5-1-0 in their first six games of 2023, they cooled off significantly in the following five games, going 2-3-0 during that span.

Following a tough loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, the Flyers had hopes of getting back in the win column Tuesday night with the Los Angeles Kings visiting town. However, the cold streak continued as the Orange & Black fell to the Kings 4-3 in overtime at Wells Fargo Center.

This marks the first time the Flyers have suffered back-to-back losses in over a month, and it’s their first overtime loss since December 11.

Despite the end result, the Flyers got off to a good start when James van Riemsdyk opened the scoring in the first period. After nearly colliding with Morgan Frost in the neutral zone, Owen Tippett managed to keep his balance, dart past several Kings defenders and hit van Riemsdyk with a tape-to-tape feed for the icebreaker. The 23-year-old keeps on impressing.

Just a phenomenal play by Owen Tippett to set up James van Riemsdyk for a goal. pic.twitter.com/TacNXkIVVl — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) January 25, 2023

However, the one-goal lead didn’t last long, as was the case throughout much of the game. Each time the Flyers scored, the Kings answered right back with a goal of their own.

Minutes after the Flyers took the 1-0 lead, Anze Kopitar scored four seconds into the Kings’ first power play of the night to make it 1-1. Just over a minute later, Wade Allison scored a beauty to make it 2-1, but Kopitar once again found the back of the net one minute and 13 seconds later to tie the game again.

Offense was harder to come by in the middle period when both teams were held without a shot for the first eight-plus minutes of the frame. Eventually, though, Rasmus Ristolainen (!) gave the Flyers another one-goal lead. But, inevitably, the Kings responded to tie the game once more, courtesy of a Samuel Fagemo marker off a Tony DeAngelo turnover in the defensive zone.

Neither team managed to find twine in the third period, but in overtime, it was Kings sniper Kevin Fiala who ended the game with a filthy wrister that beat Flyers goalie Carter Hart glove side 69 seconds into OT.

It was a frustrating ending, not just due to the loss, but also because of a missed tripping call on DeAngelo that directly led to Fiala’s game-winner. Seconds after a Scott Laughton shot beat Pheonix Copley and grazed iron, Kopitar appeared to impede DeAngelo as he looked to battle for a loose puck. Kopitar ended up taking down DeAngelo, which gave the Kings the 2-on-1 rush that led to the dagger.

Here's another look at the non-call in question. pic.twitter.com/1vYWdOxdGW — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) January 25, 2023

Needless to say, DeAngelo was less than thrilled with the non-call.

“That’s a clear penalty. Not even a question about it,” said DeAngelo. “Usually you call penalties at the most times when there’s a chance to go the other way, a wide open chance is when you’re supposed to call them, but whatever.”

Head coach John Tortorella seemed to see things a little different.

“It’s no penalty. No penalty,” said Tortorella. “You gotta skate. You gotta get back. I don’t think it’s a penalty.”

Penalty or not, the Flyers allowed the Kings to hang around throughout the game, and it ended up costing them in the end. The Flyers were outshot 38-31, lost 66 percent of their faceoffs and failed to score on any of their three opportunities on the power play.

Missed calls can cost teams games, but that’s why it’s a slippery slope to put a game in the official’s hands in the first place.

Still, Tortorella was happy with his team’s play throughout the game.

“I thought we played a good game. I thought we played our ass off against a really good team. I thought we were gonna score there at the end, (Copley) makes a great save, they go down and score.

“No bitches about our game for me.”

The Flyers will be on the road for their next two games before the All-Star break. They’ll head up north to the Land of 10,000 Lakes to take on the Minnesota Wild Thursday night, and then they’ll head even more north for a rematch against the Jets on Saturday.

All-Star Weekend kicks off with the skills competition on Friday, February 3, followed by the All-Star Game on Saturday, February 4.