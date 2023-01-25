Wednesday Morning Fly By: Flyers with two Ls

*Overtime is annoying. Stop it. The Flyers lost last night to the Los Angeles Kings, in overtime. First set of back-to-back losses in a little while. It’s what they need! Don’t let Tony tell you differently! RECAP!!

*It’s been a big year for Kevin Hayes, headed to his first All-Star game in a few weeks. Big year, but not an easy one. Bit weird for him, actually. [Inquirer]

*After most of Hayes’ goals this season you’ve seen him point to the sky. I think we can all kind of understand why he’s doing it but, just in case, he’s explained it to us. [NBC Sports Philly]

*A little light content is precisely what all of us need right now (always, if you ask me), which is why Charlie’s dive into why each of the Flyers wears the number he does is perfect in every way. [The Athletic]

*The Philadelphia Sports Writer Association held its annual banquet the other day and gave a couple of awards to a couple of Flyers. Scott Laughton was honored for being such a wonderful human being and Tony DeAngelo was given a prize for being From Here. [Inquirer]

*All-Star Weekend is nearly here and as always, the best part will be the skills competition. Yesterday we got details on the events that will take place and they look pretty fun! [NHL.com]

*Gary Bettman doesn’t think hockey teams tank, ever. Because Gary Bettman is a liar. [For The Win]

*I don’t know about you but I really have always wondered exactly what happens during intermission. What they need all that time for. Now we finally know. [The Athletic]

