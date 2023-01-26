 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Morning Fly By: Crickets

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes…

By Kelly Hinkle
Los Angeles Kings v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

*My friends, I don’t think a single piece of Flyers-related content worth sharing with you beautiful people was created yesterday. Not a single thing. Not a peep. Does this really surprise you though? Like what is left to say? Anyway they play Chuck’s old team the Minnesota Wild tonight and they’d do well to play better defense than they did on Tuesday. [Inquirer]

*Here’s a little something for the Flyers’ front office to read today, and probably again tomorrow: a guide to effectively tanking in today’s NHL. [The Athletic]

*So the Rick Tocchet era has started up in Vancouver. There were some Flyers fans who wanted him here, eh? But is he any good? And how do you even know if a new coach is good, anyway? [Sportsnet]

*DGB is doing that thing again where he builds a hockey team out of players determined by some weird random metric or constraint that I can only assume he thinks of when he’s pooping in the morning. This one is too much for me to explain just read the article, it’s fun. [The Athletic]

*And finally, trade deadline is coming and it’s coming fast. Gird your loins (Chuck isn’t going to do a single thing, just watch). [NBC Sports Philly]

