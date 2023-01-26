 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyperbole: Reassemble the Ristolliance

There’s nothing like an X-Men VHS tape and a personal pan pizza.

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Philadelphia Flyers

Steve and Quigz are back to talk about important stuff, like chain pizza restaurants. The guys also discuss recent changes at BSH, further details from the Ivan Provorov Pride night incident and how the Philadelphia Flyers handled things, the Vancouver Canucks’ recent coaching change, and more.

