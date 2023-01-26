Flyperbole: Reassemble the Ristolliance

Steve and Quigz are back to talk about important stuff, like chain pizza restaurants. The guys also discuss recent changes at BSH, further details from the Ivan Provorov Pride night incident and how the Philadelphia Flyers handled things, the Vancouver Canucks’ recent coaching change, and more.

Make sure to follow us on twitter @Flyperbole and @ryanquigz. Also, follow @BSH_Radio and don’t forget to rate us on iTunes! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.