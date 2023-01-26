Broad Street Hockey fundraising effort

Here’s the thing: I went to Catholic school. I’m an oldest child. Asking for help, particularly asking for money, is anathema to me. I don’t want to do this. But I don’t want our community to die, either. So here we are.

In case you don’t know what is happening here, last Friday, January 20, SB Nation informed us that they would no longer be supporting the existence of Broad Street Hockey, along with 26 other sites on their NHL network. After February 28, the (tiny, meager, rather criminal amount of) money that keeps this place running will be gone.

But we want to keep going. And in order to do that, we are humbly asking for the support of the wonderful community we’ve built here. We plan to use this money to keep paying our remaining writers for the rest of the season and to build the new version of Broad Street Hockey.

You’ll surely be shocked to learn that the people at SB Nation seem to have thought none of this through, so we don’t really know yet what is happening. We know they might let us keep the name of the site and the domain. We know they might let the site continue to exist, as is (without any monetary support or promotion), for some length of time as we transition. Can’t imagine a scenario in which they allow us to keep our brand or use their domain for free, so we want to be prepared to buy it if we can.

We’ve started a fundraiser in the hopes that we can make all of this happen. If you can contribute, that would be amazing. If you can’t, I would love for you to share this with as many Flyers fans as you can. It’s going to be hard to figure out how to do all of this going forward but I know that we can do this if we do it together.

If you’ve not filled out our short reader survey yet, it would be really helpful to us if you could. Having some demographic information about the folks that make up our community may prove invaluable down the line as we look for investors and advertisers. More importantly, we want to know what you want BSH to look like in the future, and this will help us learn that.

I speak for everyone at Broad Street Hockey when I tell you that we appreciate each and every one of you. And we love this place, and hope you do too. Thanks for the help, fam.