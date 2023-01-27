 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Morning Fly By: That’s Wild

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes…

By Kurt R.
Philadelphia Flyers v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

* Folks, we hate to lead with this, but we’re gonna ask nicely: Please help. We appreciate it more than we can express. [BSH]

* Anyways. The Flyers played hockey last night! There were a lot of fights which was kind of surprising! And then the Flyers scored a goal late but lost in overtime. Cool. Loser points. That’s what we needed more of. So that was something.

* This week’s BSH Radio, in which we, uh, address some things: [BSH]

* And this week’s Flyperbole. Audio content abound! [BSH]

* A long look at the possibility of trading Travis Konecny, complete with an explanation of why it makes some sense and why it also probably is not going to happen: [The Athletic]

* In both former Flyer news AND trade deadline news, Shayne Gostisbehere will be out 4-6 weeks with an upper-body injury: [Pro Hockey Rumors]

* Do the Flyers have something in 2021 prospect Ethan Samson? [NBCSP]

* Noah Cates’ rookie season seems to be going fairly well: [Inquirer]

* The CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game was on Wednesday and not sure if you all heard about this but Connor Bedard is really good! [NHL]

* Do you think Claude Giroux ever thinks his life might be cursed? Anyways, the Ottawa Senators can’t score. [TSN]

* Lastly, just in case you hadn’t heard: big Eagles game on Sunday! Check out our friends over at Bleeding Green Nation who will be all over it. Go Birds.

