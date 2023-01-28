Preview: Flyers at Winnipeg—didn’t we just watch this?

The Flyers head north of the border to face the Winnipeg Jets for the second time this week, and for the final time this season. That first match was a 5-3 loss for the Flyers, who went down 3-0 in the first, clawed their way back to 3-3, but ultimately came up short: Felix Sandstrom let in a leaky goal in the third period to make it 4-3 and, with the goaltender pulled, an empty-net goal iced the game.

Unfortunately for the Flyers, they could really use a win: they’re currently on a three game losing streak after an additional pair of overtime losses to the LA Kings and Minnesota Wild. This is the last game before the All-Star break, and the team likely wants to go out on a high—especially considering their February schedule is pretty tough.

Thankfully, because it’s a Saturday, this game is not a Flyers After Dark matchup and it starts at 7 p.m.

Players to Watch

Noah Cates

Cates scored a goal against the Wild this week, which must’ve been nice considering he’s from there. His offense has been coming around, with three points in his last four games, which shows the adjustment to center is progressing well. Hopefully he continues to put up points, as the Flyers are always in need of players who can actually score.

Wade Allison

He’s just so fun to watch! Barreling full speed at the net and crashing into the boards, always smiling, jabbering at teammates and opponents alike—it’s such a treat to see him having an actual season of hockey after so many stops and starts due to injury. Such a bright spot in an otherwise dreary season.

The Fourth Line

How many fights were there in the Wild game? Three in 16 seconds? The Jets aren’t notorious for heavy-hitting physical play and all-out brawls, but given how active the Flyers enforcers were in Minnesota (including Wade Allison!), they may be hungry for more fisticuffs as they’ve realized they have some catching up to do if they want to hit 82 fights in 82 games. They’re at 25 right now—though really 26 or 27 if you count a couple clear fights that were given concurrent minors for roughing instead. With 32 games remaining, they need just under two fights per game to hit that mark. Make it happen, fellas.