Tuesday Morning Fly By: Finally the After Dark games are behind us

*Last night’s game against the Ducks was the last Flyers After Dark game we’ll have to endure for a bit and if we’ve got nothing else, we’ve got that. We’ve also got a sweep in California, which is unheard of for this team. Ridiculous. RECAP!

*Interesting thing about last night’s game was that despite Carter Hart being cleared, Sam Ersson still got the start. Nice reward for him after two wins in a row. [Sportsnet]

*We gave y’all a little fun Flyers bingo game to play during Flyers games, did you catch that? It’s fun, and fun is good. [BSH]

*Did you all enjoy the Winter Classic yesterday? It was just an okay game as far as hockey games go, but we learned who will compete in next year’s event. And, for once, it’s an interesting matchup! [NHL.com]

*Another Flyer shows up on The Athletic’s Top-100 players list, and this time it’s THE Flyer. Everyone’s favorite guy still making way too many hockey decisions for this team, Robert Earle Clarke. [The Athletic]

*There are a few guys in the league having notable breakout seasons so far — none of them are Flyers of course but still, it’s interesting. [The Hockey News]

*And finally, a few Flyers New Year’s resolutions to consider. One assumes you have your own as well. [BSH]