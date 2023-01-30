Monday Morning Fly By: Go birds

*Pretty good weekend for the Philadelphia Sports Fan, eh? The Flyers also beat the Jets, so there’s that too. It was a heck of an outing for Carter Hart, that’s for sure. [NBC Sports Philly]

*But then we found out that fight-fest last Thursday has cost us Zack MacEwan, which is a bummer. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Joel Farabee, still riding the struggle bus a little bit, is working hard to get his groove back. [Inquirer]

*Getting into the important analysis you’ve come to expect from the team at Broad Street Hockey, we’ve ranked the Flyers’ current crop of gingers. It’s important to know who’s the best of them now that Giroux is gone. [BSH]

*Up in Allentown, Tyson Foerster is really making a name for himself. Can’t wait to see him and a couple of the other kids up here to see what they’ve really got. [Inquirer]

*Charlie’s mailbag is up! As always, the answers are insightful and interesting and well worth your time to read them. [The Athletic]

*The Flyers have more than a couple of players that a competent general manager would be shopping ahead of this year’s trade deadline, which is rapidly approaching. Given that we have Chuck Fletcher, who knows what will happen. Who is your guy most likely to be gone after the deadline passes? [The Athletic]

*And finally, with ADIDAS getting out of the NHL jersey game pretty soon, it’ll be interesting to see which sports-apparel giant will step in to make what will surely be disappointing versions of every team’s jersey. [The Cannon]