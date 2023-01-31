Tuesday Morning Fly By: What a nice break

*Anyone else look at the Flyers’ schedule, remember it’s the All-Star break, and feel an immediate sense of relaxation and relief? No? Just me then. Anyhoo, the Flyers don’t play until Monday, when they will face the Islanders, who will look at little differently than they did last time. Lou made himself a little move. [Lighthouse Hockey]

*Charlie takes a look at the state of the team at the midway point and gives an update to his Tortorella Index, which serves to highlight which players are making their way into the coach’s good graces. [The Athletic]

*Bobby Hull died. [TSN]

*As it is the All-Star break, seems like a good time to focus on some by-the-numbers All-Stars who’ve stood out on their respective teams so far this season. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, in case you needed something to feel nice about, your boy Claude Giroux is having himself a heck of a week up in Ottawa. Thriving, really.