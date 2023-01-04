Wednesday Morning Fly By: On the brink of a good time

*Is it annoying that the Flyers are doing their traditional post-Christmas winning streak that ruins their draft position? Yes. Is it fun? Also yeah, kinda. But it’s about to get even more fun. Bobby Brink has been ACTIVATED. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Noah Cates continues to be one of the brightest spots this season and he’s really only getting better. [Inquirer]

*So yeah, the Flyers are winning games. And for a lot of fans it is leading to a lot of conflicting emotions. [BSH]

*And what’s making it so conflicting? Well top of the list is the fact that, at the very same time the Flyers are embarking on this little mid-season pop, Connor Bedard is in the World Juniors up in Halifax breaking records and generally looking like a superhuman. Would like to have him on my hockey team. [The Athletic]

*Insanely good Russian goaltenders are all the rage right now, especially in the Metro (weeps in Fedotov) . This look at where they come from is an interesting read. [Pension Plan Puppets]

*And finally, five teams that will likely define the trade market heading into the deadline. If we’re lucky, this list will prove to be an accurate one. [Sportsnet]