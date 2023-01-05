Thursday Morning Fly By: Full Hart

*The Philadelphia Flyers are getting their starting netminder back from injury after being without him since Dec. 23, as Carter Hart was activated off the IR. [Inquirer]

*Speaking of in between the pipes, are the Flyers getting a little bit of a goaltending controversy? Hart has been one of the league’s best (because the team in front of him has been so bad) and his replacement and legitimate prospect Samuel Ersson has been pretty damn good, having earned a 3-0-0 record and a decent .905 save percentage. In turn, does this mean that Felix Sandstrom is going to be sent down on waivers? The Flyers have a decision to make. [NBC Sports]

*America had to go die on the ice against the stupid northern neighbors, as they lost by a score of 6-2 against Canada in the semifinals of the World Junior Championship. [Yahoo Sports]

*Every NHL GM is so risk adverse that they elected to not claim a top-six winger making $5.25 million per season for completely free. Detroit Red Wings winger Jakub Vrana has cleared waivers and has been assigned to the AHL. [Winging It In Motown]

*The NHL is going to be borrowing a little bit from the NBA for their All-Star Game selections this year, as fans will get to vote on Twitter with a tweeting out a post with #NHLAllStarVote, as well as retweets, replies, and quote tweets. Also, instead of voting being restricted to just one player per division, it will be 12 players. [ESPN]