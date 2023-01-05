Flyers vs. Coyotes: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Arizona Coyotes
Game 39 of 82
7:00 p.m. ET
Enemy Lines: Five for Howling
Pre-Game Reading/Listening:
- Today’s game preview.
- So, how exactly are we supposed to feel about the Flyers winning games in a season like this?
How to Watch and Listen:
- On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia
- On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia Flyers (via Bill Meltzer):
Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny
James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Owen Tippett
Kevin Hayes - Scott Laughton - Wade Allison
Nic Deslauriers - Patrick Brown - Zack MacEwen
Ivan Provorov - Cam York
Travis Sanheim - Tony DeAngelo
Nick Seeler - Rasmus Ristolainen
Starter: Carter Hart
Backup: Samuel Ersson
Arizona Coyotes (lines from previous game via the Coyotes):
Jack McBain - Nick Bjugstad - Lawson Crouse
Nick Ritchie - Barrett Hayton - Christian Fischer
Clayton Keller - Travis Boyd - Nick Schmaltz
Michael Carcone - Laurent Dauphin
Jakob Chychrun - Shayne Gostisbehere
Juuso Valimaki - J.J. Moser
Patrik Nemeth - Troy Stecher
Josh Brown
Starter: Karel Vejmelka
Backup: Connor Ingram
