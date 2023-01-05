 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyers vs. Coyotes: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

By Kurt R.
Philadelphia Flyers v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Arizona Coyotes

Game 39 of 82

7:00 p.m. ET

Enemy Lines: Five for Howling

Pre-Game Reading/Listening:

How to Watch and Listen:

  • On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia Flyers (via Bill Meltzer):

Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Owen Tippett

Kevin Hayes - Scott Laughton - Wade Allison

Nic Deslauriers - Patrick Brown - Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov - Cam York

Travis Sanheim - Tony DeAngelo

Nick Seeler - Rasmus Ristolainen

Starter: Carter Hart

Backup: Samuel Ersson

Arizona Coyotes (lines from previous game via the Coyotes):

Jack McBain - Nick Bjugstad - Lawson Crouse

Nick Ritchie - Barrett Hayton - Christian Fischer

Clayton Keller - Travis Boyd - Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone - Laurent Dauphin

Jakob Chychrun - Shayne Gostisbehere

Juuso Valimaki - J.J. Moser

Patrik Nemeth - Troy Stecher

Josh Brown

Starter: Karel Vejmelka

Backup: Connor Ingram

