Friday Morning Fly By: Started Making Trouble in Our Neighborhood

*The Flyers got knocked down, they got up again, and Arizona was never going to keep them down in a 6-2 win on 90s night Thursday. Here’s the recap for the team’s fourth straight win.

*Hey now, he’s an All Star. Kevin Hayes was named to his first all-star team last night. [BSH]

*The Flyers still haven’t found what they’re looking for from much of this roster. [The Athletic]

*Although we’ve come to the end of the road of the world junior hockey championships, Cutter Gauthier gave us one last highlight before he returns to Boston College [The Sporting News]

*Anyone could see the road Canada walked on was paved in gold. [Sportsnet]

*He’s too sexy for his shirt. JvR shows off his interest in fashion [Inquirer]

*I’ve got one hand in my pocket and the other one is … holding a Sonoran Hotdog? [BSH]