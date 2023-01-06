 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hottest team in hockey

Postgame 01/05: W, 6-2 vs. Coyotes

By Bill Matz
Arizona Coyotes v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Highlighted by 5 goals in the second period, the Philadelphia Flyers won their fourth consecutive game on Thursday night, defeating the Arizona Coyotes in the Orange & Black’s return to the Wells Fargo Center following the annual Disney On Ice trip out west.

Travis Konecny and the freshly-minted All-Star Kevin Hayes each notched 1 goal and 2 assists, while Morgan Frost’s 4 assists accounted for his second 4-point game against the ‘Yotes in the last 25 days.

While Frost’s production jump has been bolstered by facing off against Arizona, he does have 5 points in the 9 games in between his Arizona outbursts, and is currently scoring at a half-point-per-game clip, and that includes the 24-game stretch in which Frost notched 1 goal and 2 assists over 24 games from October 19 through December 9.

From here, the season is about finding out if Frost, along with Owen Tippett (6 goals, 5 assists last 14 games), Cam York (1 goal, 7 assists in 12 games since his call-up), Joel Farabee (3 goal, 3 assists in last 7 games), and the rest of the semi-youngsters (Noah Cates, Wade Allison) who might be a part of the future can continue to grow under John Tortorella, and scratch out a place in the organization beyond the next couple of try-out seasons.

Well, that’s it. Listen to the postgame.

