Monday Morning Fly By: Go Birds

*Leafs came in to town and the whole affair went about how you probably expected it to go. RECAP!

*The Flyers may be collecting a bunch of stupid standings points over the last couple of weeks but make no mistake: John Tortorella knows this is all bullshit. [NBC Sports Philly]

*One of the things going well right now and contributing to this little bit of winning is the fairly new pairing of Tony DeAngelo and Travis Sanheim, which seems to really work. [Inquirer]

*The power play might also be improving? A low bar to clear given how terrible it has been for what feels like forever, but still. It was good for one game! [Inquirer]

*Flyers fans on social media aren’t necessarily representative of the fanbase as a whole, but it sure seems like Flyers fans don’t want wins right now. They want to rebuild. For good reason! [BSH]

*Here’s the thing though: the Flyers just aren’t as bad as the worst teams in the league. They just aren’t. Not on paper, not on the ice. There was very little chance they’d ever be a bottom-three team this season, despite what you think of them. [The Athletic]

*We’re putting a bow on the WJC with a rundown of how the Flyers’ prospects fared. [BSH]

*Kevin Hayes making the All-Star game seemed to be a bit of a shock for some Flyers fans, but at the end of the day, it’s a beautiful thing for him and we should all be glad about it. [NBC Sports Philly]

*And finally, in case you missed them yesterday, check out this week’s BSH Power Ranking! [BSH]