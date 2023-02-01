Wednesday Morning Fly By: All-Star hump day

*It’s All-Star break for everyone, my good pals. The content mines are barren. The content wells, dry. The content trees, fruitless. Save for these few things here. Like this, the five things we can take away from the Flyers’ season so far. [Inquirer]

*Speaking of All-Stars, how about that Kevin Hayes, huh everybody? It’s been a bumpy road for him to get here but he got here. [Flyers]

*The break is also a good time to ponder the more existential questions that come up for us, as Flyers fans. Like, for example, is the team playing well actually good? We’ve all decided that for the long term health of the franchise they need to be bad but is that actually true? extreme Mike Myers from the 90s voice Discuss. [Inquirer]

*Charlie, ever the overachiever, is using this week off to run through the Flyers’ top 20 prospects. Starting with the bottom ten, as one does. [The Athletic]

*And finally, it’s not often an NHL Captain is traded before the deadline (cries in Claude Giroux). Here are some of the more memorable instances. [The Hockey News]