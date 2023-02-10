Friday Morning Fly By: Choosing to have fun

*The Flyers played a hockey game last night. The best uniform in the league made an appearance against the Edmonton Oilers, and it propelled the Flyers to a genuinely impressive shootout win. [BSH]

*Speaking of last night's game (and every other game), the TV broadcast revealed no shortage of empty seats. The Wells Fargo Center has been embarrassingly empty this year, but the problem isn't unique to the Flyers.

*One wonders where Travis Konecny has been over the last 10 games. He's an emotional player, and the slump is undoubtedly discouraging. However, he's not hanging his head, and he has the full support of his coach.

*Here's a question: Who's your second favorite team in the league? Depending on your answer, there might be cause to panic as the season winds down.

*If you've been craving an updated set of power rankings, check out this article entitled "Finding one reason to love each team." It's safe to say that the Flyers' most lovable characteristic is also their most annoying one.

*And last but not least, check out the new Flyperbole!