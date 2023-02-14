Tuesday Morning Fly By: Now what?

*I guess now we all have to pay attention to the Flyers? Maybe? I suppose you could go like, live your life or something instead. Maybe do that. Anyway, for some reason they’re off ‘til Thursday. In the meantime, let’s look back one what was ultimately a disappointing weekend of hockey before the disappointing football. [BSH]

*But, as has been the case all season, Owen Tippett is not disappointing. Quite the opposite, really. [Flyers]

*Back to things that are disappointing: Tony DeAngelo. Although, as Charlie lays out for us, if we’re disappointed in Tony DeAngelo it’s our fault, not his. He’s always sucked. We were dumb to expect anything else. [The Athletic]

*Anyway get ready for the most exciting thing that the Flyers do on deadline day to be Nick Seeler for a third. Probably a conditional third because Charles Fletcher knows how to make a deal. [NBC Sports Philly]

*The fine folks at Charlie’s website have done their latest ranking of drafted prospects and good news, your boy Cutter has jumped up quite a bit. [The Athletic]

*Just a couple weeks now ‘til the deadline hits us all in the face and these are the 30 guys most likely to see themselves moved. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, the #1 Deadline Boy this season is Jacob Chychrun. Who isn’t even dressing for games anymore. We’ll see where he ends up (it’ll be the Kings). [ESPN]