Comcast Spectacor Names Hilferty CEO

Comcast Spectacor named Daniel Hilferty its Chief Executive Officer Tuesday.

Dave Scott, who previously held the role, will remain with the company and work with Hilferty as the Chairman of Spectacor and governor of the Flyers. Valerie Camillo, who was promoted to President and CEO of Spectacor Sports & Entertainment in September, rounds out the C-Suite.

Hilferty worked on Philadelphia’s successful bid to be a host city for the 2026 World Cup and is the Chair of the Board of Directors of Philadelphia Soccer 2026.

In his day job, Hilferty served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independence Blue Cross for 10 years.

“Dan is one of the most dynamic and well-respected business leaders in Philadelphia, across the region, and in many industries,” said Scott. “Comcast Spectacor has grown to become a premier sports and entertainment company, and Dan is ideally suited to take it to further heights. He is an outstanding Philadelphia-bred executive with deep experience leading multifaceted organizations. I’m thrilled he has joined us, and he will be a great complement to Valerie and her leadership.”

Hilferty is from the Philadelphia area. He graduated from St. Augustine Prep and St. Joseph’s University.

“It’s an honor to have this opportunity to be a part of Comcast Spectacor,” said Hilferty. “As a longtime Philadelphian who has admired the company for decades and is a tenacious Flyers fan, I’m excited about Comcast Spectacor and its future. I look forward to working with Dave and Valerie and the many other talented leaders of this storied organization.”