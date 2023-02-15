Wednesday Morning Fly By: They’re back tomorrow so enjoy today

*Happy Hump Day, it’s your last day of this weird little mini-break from the Flyers before they’re back tomorrow night against the Kraken. Again. Anyhoo, the folks that own the Flyers hired a new guy to be in charge of things. Didn’t fire the old guy, though. Never that. [BSH]

*If you would like to read a glowing review of Morgan Frost’s game, well good news: Bill Meltzer wrote something about him. [Flyers]

*The folks at Charlie’s website ranked the U-25 goalies and your boy Sam Ersson grades out pretty, pretty, pretty good. [The Athletic]

*Our old pal Wayne has found himself on the waiver wire, again. [Pension Plan Puppets]

*Someone smart has ranked NHL teams based on the strength of their core. How far do you reckon you will have to scroll down before you get to the Flyers? [The Athletic]

*It would appear that NHL front offices have realized that it’s really smart to scratch players they plan to imminently trade. Naturally, hockey people are asking if this is a good thing or not. [The Hockey News]

*And finally, in celebration of yesterday’s very serious holiday, playing a little player-team trade deadline matchmaker. For funsies. [Daily Faceoff]