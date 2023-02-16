Preview: Another crack at the Kraken

We’ve had a nice four day break from the Flyers, allowing us all to recuperate from the devastating loss the Philadelphia Eagles suffered in the Super Bowl. Alas, all good things must come to an end, and the Philadelphia Flyers must play more hockey games. Late ones, apparently.

The Seattle Kraken handed the Flyers a home loss on Sunday afternoon, if anyone was paying attention to sports outside of football that day. As Scott Laughton described it: “shit game.” It was. The Kraken outplayed the Flyers almost the entire game, and Felix Sandstrom had a lousy showing without much help in front of him: 17 saves on 21 shots, good for a .809 save percentage. Yikes. If it’s any consolation, Philipp Grubauer wasn’t much better with an .833 from 15 saves on 18 shots. As you might be able to tell, it was relatively low event hockey.

The Flyers are 2-1 against the Kraken since the expansion team joined the NHL, so today’s game could result in a tied record if the Flyers lose. Puck drop is at 10 p.m. from Seattle, so go ahead: have that cold brew at 5 p.m.

Players to Watch

Owen Tippett

Ol’ Tipper Canoe (and Tyler, Too) was flying in the last game against the Kraken (a goal and an assist), so hopefully he can bring that energy and scoring once again. His worst enemy is the goal posts, as he seems to ring one off ‘em at least once a game. Lot of fun when they go in the net, though.

Joel Farabee

Or should we start calling him, “Farabruiser?” Kid’s been dropping the gloves a lot lately, and whether it’s out of frustration from lack of scoring or adopting a new role within the team remains to be seen. Personally, I (sentient blog) would rather see him put pucks in the net than join the plethora of facepunchers the team already has. Here’s hoping his scoring touch comes back; it’s totally possible an actual off season of training and practice will do the trick, and this season has mostly been injury recovery.

Travis Konecny

TK has now gone eight games without a point, and 13 (!!) without a goal—and that last goal was an empty netter to complete the hat trick against the Washington Capitals. It’d be great to see him light it up on this west coast road trip, because he’s been the most fun player on the team this year, hands down.

Martin Jones

Remember Martin Jones? He was a Flyer last year on a one-year deal. Would’ve been a great trade candidate at the deadline. Alas.

It’s entirely possible Jones will be the starting goaltender for the Kraken this time, as he’s taken to the number one position pretty well this season. Maybe he’s related to Davy Jones and has unlocked deep sea super powers in Seattle to regain his form.