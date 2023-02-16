Thursday Morning Fly By: Let’s try that again, after dark

*The Flyers haven’t played a hockey game since they lost to the Kraken 4-3 on Sunday, and tonight they’ll be trying it again, this time in Seattle. So the game is at 10pm. Enjoy that one, friends. Anyhoo, the big talk around Flyers-land still centers on the new guy they’ve hired to run Spectacor. [Inquirer] [NBC Sports Philly]

*What we are talking about, however, is how great it is that John Tortorella keeps publicly raking Chuck Fletcher’s prized acquisitions through the coals. [BSH]

*The trade deadline has been mostly a crashing bore for the last... decade? It feels like a decade. DGB has some ideas to make it spicy again. [The Athletic]

*One thing that might be spicy? Erik Karlsson to the Oilers. [TSN]

*No one seems to want to trade their first round picks this year, for obvious reasons. But what about the teams that will likely be picking 30th? What should they be doing? [The Hockey News]

*It would appear that things are getting a little messy for our old pal Jeff Carter up in Pittsburgh. [Pensburgh]

*And finally, Justin Bourne seems like a good dude and he’s written a book about a thing that a lot of people can probably identify with. And he’s given us all an excerpt to read, should we be interested. [Sportsnet]