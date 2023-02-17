Friday Morning Fly By: Always choose sleep

*Wow what a great game! Or, oh no, what a terrible game! Who can say, I was sleeping. But here’s a recap!

*Do you find it annoying that Dave Hakstol is experiencing success? Not sure any of us watch enough of the Kraken to know if he’s actually a good coach but team’s winning games. [Inquirer]

*You know what we have though? A top ten goalie. That’s definitely better than a good coach. Yes the “top ten” thing is purely based on opinion BUT STILL. [NBC Sports Philly]

*We also have Sam Ersson, who looks like he is going to end up being a pretty dang good goalie in his own right. And he’s been called up, so we’ll probably see him a bit on this road trip. [Inquirer]

*Elliotte Friedman keeps vampire hours so this came out super late on Tuesday night, but it’s got a few little rumors about a potential deadline move for the Flyers. [Sportsnet]

*Related, what should Flyers fan expect as a return for JVR, should he be traded? Charlie breaks it down. [The Athletic]

*This bit of speculation suggests the best landing place for van Riemsdyk is Winnipeg which is... interesting. [The Athletic]

*And finally, a look around the Metro on your Friday morning because why not. [Canes Country]