Flyperbole: 215s and Heartbreak

Paaaaaaaaaaaaaain

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
Stanley Cup Finals - Chicago Blackhawks v Philadelphia Flyers - Game Six Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Steve and Quigz break down their most heart-breaking Philly sports losses in the wake of the Eagles’ loss in the Super Bowl. You better bet there’s a bunch of moments of devastation from the Philadelphia Flyers. The guys also discuss Carter Hart’s contract, and Aaron Rodgers’ time in the darkness.

