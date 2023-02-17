Flyperbole: 215s and Heartbreak

Steve and Quigz break down their most heart-breaking Philly sports losses in the wake of the Eagles’ loss in the Super Bowl. You better bet there’s a bunch of moments of devastation from the Philadelphia Flyers. The guys also discuss Carter Hart’s contract, and Aaron Rodgers’ time in the darkness.

