Thursday Morning Fly By: Break time

*Welcome to cap hell, baby! Now let’s talk about if it even matters that the Flyers have landed themselves here. [BSH]

*Charlie’s working through the top-20 Flyers prospects ranking over at the Athletic. They’ve got the first half done, and now Brent Flahr’s jumping in to talk about them. [The Athletic]

*The Flyers are working towards a big turnaround, and Scott Laughton is playing himself right into the middle of that. [NBCSP]

*To the surprise of absolutely no one, television ratings for the NHL are down. [The Athletic]

*The NHLPA is looking for a new executive director, and it’s looking like one of the top candidates at the moment is... the US Secretary of Labor? [TSN]

*And finally, here’s something neat: Connor Bedard is continuing to tear it up in the WHL, there is simply no stopping him. He and the Regina Pats have been a must-watch, so much so that they’ve sold out the Saddledome when they went to Calgary to play the Hitmen last night. [Sportsnet]