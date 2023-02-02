BSH Radio #390: The Steph and Charlie Hour

In a special BSH episode, Steph and Charlie reminisce on the many eras of Broad Street Hockey — remember Eric T, Jay Rosehill, and even Michael Del Zotta/Lisa Ann? — before providing updates on the future of the podcast and the site as a whole. Then, it’s time to switch over into talking about The Hockey Team The Flyers, which is in the midst of its bye week. Kevin Hayes’ trip to Florida for the NHL All-Star game is discussed, and why it’s actually a good thing that he was picked over Travis Konecny. Finally, it’s time for another dive into the topic of the job security of one Chuck Fletcher, and why the Pride Night situation didn’t help his case to remain in charge of hockey operations.