Monday Morning Fly By: An afternoon game?

*On Sean Couturier, and leaving him alone for the rest of the season. [BSH]

*The Flyers kicked off the road trip on a real bad note. [BSH]

*And they sure are hoping it’s not the start of a downward trend. [The Athletic]

*Need something to listen to on your morning commute? We’ve got you covered with a fresh Flyperbole. [BSH]

*The Flyers are in Edmonton tomorrow night to face the Oilers, who might be a bit short handed, as Evander Kane is day-to-day with an upper body injury. [TSN]

*Let’s talk trade deadline! Let’s talk buyers and sellers! [The Athletic]

*Around the league, we had a couple of trades this weekend! Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari were moved to the Leafs for a boatload of picks and some organizational depth pieces. [Pension Plan Puppets]

*And Tyler Motte is heading (back) to the Rangers. [Blueshirt Banter]

*And then there’s one player who definitely not be on the move at the deadline: Jonathan Toews, who’s still dealing with symptoms from Long COVID. [The Athletic]

*We’ll be coming up on NCAA tournament time in no time, so you know what that means! It’s time to make some projections on who’s getting in. [ESPN]