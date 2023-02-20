Preview: Flyers look to snap four game losing streak against the Flames

Philadelphia Flyers @ Calgary Flames When: 4:00 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB TV: ESPN+, NBCSP Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

It’s been tough going for the Flyers of late as they have lost eight of their last ten, and are currently on a four game losing streak. It has been especially disappointing due to the fact that its not one particular area the team has had its struggles. Throughout this ten game stretch the Flyers have scored only 23 goals, while giving up 33 to their opposition. Furthermore if you have been watching, they haven’t exactly been the best goals to give up. There have been multiple sloppy turnovers leading to odd man rushes, as well as breakdowns in their own zone leading to some really quality chances.

The Philadelphia Flyers are 22-25-10 this season and sit seventh in the metro division, nine points out of a playoff spot. Last time out the Flyers fell to the Vancouver Canucks by a score of 6-2. While they played better than they have of late there was still just to many mistakes that ultimately cost them in the end.

The Calgary Flames are 26-19-11 this season sitting fifth in the pacific division and just two points out of the final wild card position. They are coming off a really solid 3-2 win over the New York Rangers, in which they snapped a seven game win streak the Rangers were riding. The Flames have been lead this season by Elias Lindholm (49 points), Nazem Kadri (41 points), and Tyler Toffoli (48 points).

Flyers Projected Lines

James van Riemsdyk-Morgan Frost-Travis Konecny

Kevin Hayes-Scott Laughton-Owen Tippett

Nic Deslauriers-Noah Cates-Wade Allison

Joel Farabee-Patrick Brown-Olle Lycksell

Ivan Provorov-Justin Braun

Cam York-Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler-Tony DeAngelo

Sam Ersson

(Carter Hart)

Flames Projected Lines

Dillon Dube-Elias Lindholm-Tyler Toffoli

Jakob Pelletier-Nazem Kadri-Jonathan Huberdeau

Andrew Mangiapane-Mikael Backlund-Blake Coleman

Milan Lucic-Trevor Lewis-Brett Ritchie

Noah Hanifin-Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar-Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov-Dennis Gilbert

Jacob Markstrom

(Dan Vladar)

What to Watch For