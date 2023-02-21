Tuesday Morning Fly By: Start all the games at 4 p.m.

*Yesterday’s President’s Day/Family Day holiday meant we got a 4 p.m. start time and it was pretty great. Being finished with the Flyers before 7 o’clock? GLORIOUS. Also glorious? Sam Ersson. Not glorious? Travis Konecny going out with an apparent injury in the second and not returning. RECAP!

*Big news ahead of yesterday’s afternoon puck drop was that Travis Sanheim is the latest guy to get the press box treatment by John Tortorella. His home game, too. Rough! [Inquirer]

*And after another win it only becomes more clear that there is just no way this team is going to be bad enough to get a good shot at a top-3 pick. [BSH]

*Which makes this a great time for Charlie to take another look at the Flyers grand “plan” or whatever it is, and why it absolutely stinks. [The Athletic]

*Every now and again it’s good to be reminded of how annoying the agreement between the junior leagues and the AHL is. [The Cannon]

*You know how the NBA All-Star Game is actually fun and they do that celebrity game? Who do you think the NHL could get for such a thing? Biggest name is probably Will Ferrell or something, but here are a few ideas. [The Hockey News]

*And finally, in case you missed it, we dropped a bit of an update yesterday. Hope you’re all as excited as we are! [BSH]