Wednesday Morning Fly By: Do not start all the games at 9 p.m.

*The Flyers rolled into Connor McDavid’s Edmonton without their one single talented player and the result was that Connor McDavid beat them. RECAP!

*And whomst is their one single talented player? Travis Konecny, of course, who hurt his upper body in some place during Monday’s Flames game. He’ll be evaluated once the team is back in Philly. [NBC Sports Philly]

*His arm. He probably hurt his arm. You need those things for the hockey.

I just saw Travis Konecny with his left arm in a sling on my way back to media lounge... — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) February 21, 2023

*You know what though? Let’s talk about Sam Ersson, who in his brief showing so far this season has been REALLY FREAKING GOOD. [Inquirer]

*Never forget that most of the people in charge of hockey teams are total idiots with no idea what is going on in 2023. Not just Chuck! So many of them! Someone voted PATRICK KANE as one of the CURRENT best wingers in the league. Sorry, that’s a lot of caps, but that’s so stupid. This man has not watched a hockey game since 2011, clearly. [ESPN]

