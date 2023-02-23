Thursday Morning Fly By: More weird trades

*The Travis Sanheim scratching is a whole thing and it is… concerning… [BSH]

*Hey look, it’s 10 whole things from our pal Charlie. [The Athletic]

*And 32 Thoughts from Elliotte Friedman. [Sportsnet]

*The trade deadline is just around the corner! Which Flyers could be on the move, and where could they be headed? [BSH]

*Speaking of trades, one sure did happen yesterday. Folks, it is looking real expensive to clear cap space. [ESPN]

*And another trade! Somehow the Coyotes had not already acquired Shea Weber’s cap hit, but they’ve got it now. [Yahoo]

*Lots of bad teams are going to be selling, but who has the best stuff? [The Athletic]

*And finally, I really enjoyed this profile on the Senators’ Shane Pinto, who was apparently not an absolute hockey robot from birth, and still made it to the NHL anyway. [The Athletic]