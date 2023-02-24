Friday Morning Fly By: The boys are back

*The Flyers are back at home tonight aren’t you excited about this?? Surely you are so excited. So let’s temper that with the news that Joel Farabee probably hates the Flyers as much as you do. [NBC Sports Philly]

*How do we know this, you ask? Well we know because it would appear that Farabee’s camp are planting rumors about potential trades involving Farabee, which is... not something any of us expected! We’re all having a great time here. [Daily Faceoff]

*But hey, who do you trust more than Chuck Fletcher to get it right at the deadline? The answer is of course “literally anyone else” but there’s always a chance they don’t fumble the ball at the goal line. [Inquirer]

*And now a power ranking, in the form of remarking on each GMs best trade. Before you scroll all the way down to the bottom — where the Flyers are in any power ranking of course — close your eyes and think about what Chuck Fletcher’s best trade is. And then see if you got it right. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, it doesn’t matter how bleak things are for us. We always get to point and laugh at the Penguins. ALWAYS. [Pensburgh]