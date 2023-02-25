The Philadelphia Flyers will have a new face in the lineup when they take on the New Jersey Devils in Newark.

Saturday morning, the Flyers announced forward Elliott Desnoyers had been recalled from their AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley Phantoms in order to make his NHL debut against the Devils.

Transaction: We have recalled forward @ElliotDesnoyers from the @LVPhantoms (AHL).



Desnoyers will wear #73 and make his @NHL debut tonight for #PHIvsNJD. pic.twitter.com/pREkWfq1jI — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 25, 2023

The Flyers originally selected Desnoyers 135th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. So far, he’s turned out to be quite a find for a fifth-round pick.

The Quebec native has posted 19 goals and 36 points through 48 games with the Phantoms this season, and he’s logged 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in his last seven games. He just turned 21 years old in January.

While Desnoyers isn’t much of a spectacle physically — he’s 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds — he plays a big game, as evidenced by his fight with John Moore during the Flyers’ 2-1 preseason win over the Boston Bruins in 2021. He also loves to talk on the ice, whether it’s to opposing players or his teammates.

“I’m being myself,” Desnoyers said back in November. “I think I like to be a positive leader so on the bench I try to cheer for the boys or say whatever I need to say when I feel it. And I’m not too shy to say what I think to my linemates or to someone on the ice that I think could do something different. I think it improves everyone and it’s great to have some communication.”

The Flyers will take on the Devils Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET at Prudential Center.