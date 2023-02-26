Flyers Rumor Roundup: Tracking all the trade deadline gossip

The NHL trade deadline is right around the corner, and the Philadelphia Flyers are expected (!) to make a move or two by the time the clock strikes 3:00 p.m. ET on March 3.

Rumors are swirling this time of year, so we’ve compiled all of the juiciest Flyers rumors right here for your viewing pleasure.

Follow along ahead of the trade deadline for the latest developments.

Flyers intend to trade James van Riemsdyk

It’s one of the worst kept secrets ahead of the trade deadline. James van Riemsdyk being moved is almost a certainty at this point as he plays out the final year of his contract.

According to Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek, the Flyers are actively planning on moving the veteran winger, listing the Vegas Golden Knights, Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars as potential trade partners.

James van Riemsdyk has amassed 297 goals and 585 points in 919 career games. He’s also crossed the 20-goal marker seven times in his 14-year career.

He led the Flyers with 24 goals last season.

(Feb. 25)

Farabee on the trade block?

Joel Farabee apparently hasn’t been having a great time this season. Pretty hard to blame him, honestly.

The 22-year-old has been struggling mightily lately, which isn’t totally shocking given the fact that he missed pretty much all of training camp recovering from disc replacement surgery. Farabee appeared to have a bright future with the Flyers just a couple years ago — and he still might! But he’s reportedly not untouchable now after basically being benched by John Tortorella against the Calgary Flames on February 20.

Will the Flyers actually trade Farabee? Probably not. He’s a talented young player, and the Flyers badly need as many of those as possible. Still, it’s something to monitor.

(Feb. 23)

Ideal fits for the Flyers’ trade candidates

Several Flyers players seem like logical candidates to be moved at the trade deadline. James van Riemsdyk, Nick Seeler, Justin Braun and even Patrick Brown could be on the move. But where are the best fits for them?

The possibilities are endless, but we did our best to make some educated guesses.

(Feb. 22)