Flyers reportedly planning to trade James van Riemsdyk

The NHL trade deadline is just five days away, and the Philadelphia Flyers are open for business.

Or at least they should be.

After their embarrassing 7-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils Saturday night, the Flyers have now lost 11 of their last 14 games and sit nine points out of a playoff spot. Barring a miracle of a run, the Flyers’ odds of making the postseason are basically zero.

Now, all eyes are on James van Riemsdyk, who has long been considered a favorite to be moved at the trade deadline with his contract expiring this summer.

Saturday night, Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek reported the Flyers are actively planning on trading JVR before Friday’s deadline at 3 p.m. ET.

“Philly has made the decision, they are indeed moving him and have let teams know that he is available,” said Marek during 32 Thoughts on Hockey Night In Canada. “We watch teams like the Vegas Golden Knights, the Minnesota Wild, the Dallas Stars. Winnipeg has been around James van Riemsdyk, not sure if the Niederreiter situation changes that, but yes, JVR definitely in play. I think Philadelphia’s expecting other teams to jump in at some point this week as well.”

After leading the Flyers in goals last year, JVR’s numbers have dipped a bit this season due to a number of factors. For one, he’s missed 21 games, so naturally his point production won’t look the same compared to last season, in which he played in all 82 outings. But this year’s Flyers team is also significantly worse than last season’s club. Without Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier and Cam Atkinson in the mix, JVR’s linemates just haven’t been to the quality the veteran is used to.

On a team with elite offensive playmakers, though, JVR may be able to get his mojo back.

The 33-year-old has surpassed the 20-goal marker seven times in his 14-year career. In total, JVR has amassed 297 goals and 585 points in 919 career games.